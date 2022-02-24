Here’s how to get your New Year’s resolutions back on track

If you've failed to stick to your goals, experts say it's not too late and they've got a few suggestions to help get you back on track.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’ve made it to the end of February, a crucial time in the year when it comes to sticking to resolutions set on January 1.

First, recognize what went wrong. Maybe you set a nearly impossible goal or too many goals and now you’re overwhelmed.

If that’s the case, focus on more sustainable and realistic goals to better manage expectations.

Next, course-correct or change course altogether.

Changing your focus could be just what you need to get in alignment with your goals. For example, maybe you realized that getting better sleep is more important than your resolution to lose weight.

And lastly, track your progress. You can use an app to track your workouts or food intake. You can also write out your progress in a journal.

All of these steps could help you see the big picture of your journey to set you up to achieve your resolution.