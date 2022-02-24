33º

McCollum High student in custody after bring gun to school, officials say

Principal notified parents through a letter informing them about the seriousness of the incident

Harlandale ISD's McCollum High School. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The McCollum High School principal reported a gun was found in possession of one of the students.

Parents were alerted about the incident through a letter.

According to the principal, around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, another high school student saw the gun and told school staff.

San Antonio police were called, and the student with the gun was taken into custody.

The McCollum High principal encouraged parents to tell their kids about the seriousness of these kinds of incidents along with the felony charges they could face.

San Antonio police are handling the investigation.

