8 injured, including 2 children, in bus and car crash in Austin, EMS officials say

AUSTIN, Texas – Eight people are injured, including two children, in a crash involving a bus and another vehicle in Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday on IH-35 northbound service road and E. 11th Street, EMS officials said in a Twitter thread.

It’s unclear what led to the crash; however, first responders said six adults and two children were injured.

Two adults were pinned inside of a vehicle that was involved in the crash and had to be extricated. EMS officials said they also had to perform CPR on one of the children at the scene.

Two children were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Hospital in critical condition. Three adults have been taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, one with life-threatening injuries and two with serious injuries, according to EMS.

One other adult was taken to St. David’s Medical Center with minor injuries and one other refused transport.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

UPDATE 3 Vehicle Rescue at N IH 35/E 11TH ST #ATCEMSMedics have transported 3 adults to Dell Seton Medical Center, 1 w/ serious, potentially life threatening injuries & 2 w/ potentially serious injuries. 2 additional patients have been reported, total patient count now 8. MTF... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 27, 2022