BCSO: Driver crashes truck into back of 18-wheeler hauling cattle

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was taken to an area hospital after crashing his truck into the back of an 18-wheeler late Wednesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Interstate 37, between Mathis Road and Hardy Road.

According to deputies, the driver became briefly stuck inside his truck after crashing into the back of the oversized 18-wheeler hauling cattle.

BCSO said when deputies arrived, the driver had already gotten himself out, but heavy smoke was coming from the hood.

Firefighters were able to cool down the engine of the truck. The man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office said the 18-wheeler had pulled onto the side of the road near Hardy Road for safety purposes.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.