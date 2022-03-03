Here’s how, why to avoid cheap fatty foods

When trying to trim your waist line, there's a few foods that you will want to avoid, even though they are cheap and easy to come by.

ORLANDO, Fla. – When trying to trim your waist line, there’s a few foods that you will want to avoid, even though they are cheap and easy to come by.

First, fruit juice.

According to information posted by nutritionists on Yahoo.com. fruit juice is labeled as “natural” so you might assume it’s better for you than soda. A glass of orange juice does give you lots of vitamins and minerals, but it’s also loaded with sugar.

Also, the high-calorie counts of many popular juices can really hurt your diet. Sometimes, a 12-ounce serving of orange juice can have the same number of calories as three chocolate chip cookies.

Next.. nutrition bars.

These can look good on the surface, especially when you compare them to candy cars. However, people have a tendency to eat more than one. Calories-wise, they’re really not so different from candy, and contain an average of 200 calories, 8 grams of fat and 11 grams of sugar per bar.

Ad

A Snickers candy bar usually has about 215 calories and 12 grams of fat. So eat these kinds of snacks in limited moderation.

Nuts can also be a problem for your diet if you’re not careful. Sometimes they are labeled as a “superfood”, and they can be beneficial. Again it’s about moderation, as the “nutritious marketing gimmick” can often lead people to overeat. Nuts are known for their high caloric content, so eat these only ever so often.

And finally, breakfast muffins. In reality, they are just a cupcake for breakfast. So if you’re thinking about a healthy morning meal for kids, keep in mind a 5-ounce blueberry muffin has as many as 600 calories, 30 grams of fat and 80 grams of carbs. To compare that to a 5-ounce piece of chocolate cake with frosting, it would only have about 500 calories, 20 grams of fat and 70 grams of carbs.

If you’re looking for actual healthy and cheap foods... check out things like sweet potatoes, broccoli, carrots, oatmeal, apples, and eggs.