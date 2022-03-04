Snag a free tree Saturday at drive-thru Jammin’ Jams event

SAN ANTONIO – Free trees? Yes, please! The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will be handing out 600 trees Saturday at its third Jammin’ Jams event.

The drive-thru fruit and nut tree adoption event is set for 8 a.m. at Texas A&M University - SA at One University Way, in parking lot 3A & 3B.

One tree will be given per vehicle while supplies last.

The last two Jammin’ Jams events sold out by 10 a.m., so attendees are encouraged to get there early if they want to snag a free tree.

The tree varieties include lemon, lime, orange, pecan, peach, pear and persimmon. You do not have to be a resident of San Antonio to receive a free tree.

If you can’t make it to Saturday’s event, there is one more drive-thru Jammin’ Jams event set for 8 a.m. on March 26 at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex.

