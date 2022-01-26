600 free trees to be given away at drive thru Jammin’ Jams event

SAN ANTONIO – The annual Jammin’ Jams fruit and nut tree adoption event is returning for 2022.

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is giving away 2,400 free trees over the course of four events in the coming months.

The first tree giveaway will take place on Saturday at Nelson Wolff Stadium, located at 5757 US-90 W.

One tree will be given per vehicle at the drive-thru event from 8 a.m. to noon, or until supplies run out.

Tree varieties will include apple, apricot, avocado, orange, peach and pecan.

This event is very popular and arbor-enthusiasts wanting a free tree should expect to arrive early.

You do not have to be a resident of San Antonio to receive a free tree.

The Jammin’ Jams tree adoption sites have expanded this year to include three drive-thru sites and one walk-up site:

January 29 - Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium (5757 US-90 W) – Drive-Thru

February 12 – Monterrey Park (5909 W Commerce St) – Walk-Up

March 5 – Texas A&M University-SA (One University Way/Parking Lot B) – Drive-Thru

March 26 – Wheatley Heights Sports Complex (200 Noblewood Dr) – Drive-Thru

A total of 600 trees will be available at each event.