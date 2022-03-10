San Antonio man faces charges related to shooting death of 2-year-old girl on Southeast Side

Toddler dies in hospital after being shot in head at SE Side home, medical examiner confirms

SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the weapon used in the death of a 2-year-old girl on the Southeast Side last month, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Federal officials said 2-year-old Julez Gonzalez reportedly shot herself with a gun owned by Joshua Christopher Ramirez, who was the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

San Antonio police responded to a call for a shooting on Feb. 18. When they arrived, they found the child with a single gunshot to the head, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Emergency medical services transported the child to University Hospital, where she died days later, San Antonio police told KSAT in February.

During a search of Ramirez’s home, law enforcement officers found a duffle bag with a Glock Model 35, .40 caliber handgun, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ramirez had a felony conviction previously and could not legally possess a firearm. Federal authorities charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ramirez could face up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted in this case.

