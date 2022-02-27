Toddler dies in hospital after being shot in head at SE Side home, medical examiner confirms

Toddler shot in head while at Southeast Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A toddler has died from her injuries in the hospital after she was shot in the head while at her family’s Southeast Side duplex earlier this month, according to officials.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the toddler as Julez Gonzalez, 3.

San Antonio police were called to Julez’s home around 7:55 p.m., Feb. 18, in the 100 block of Dublin Avenue, near Pickwell Drive.

Initially, officers were sent out for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, when they arrived, they found Julez had been shot in the head.

It’s still unclear how the child got shot. Police said Julez’s mother and her boyfriend were inside of the duplex when the shooting happened.

She was taken by EMS to University Hospital and was in critical condition before she succumbed to her injuries.

The firearm was found outside of the home by police and her mother was cooperative in the investigation.

At last check, no charges have been filed in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

