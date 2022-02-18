Fire at West Side home quickly spreads to 2 others nearby; 8 people displaced

SAN ANTONIO – A fire that started in one home on the city’s West Side quickly spread to two others that were especially close to it.

It broke out after 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Elvira Street, not far from Guadalupe Street.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says crews that were called to put it out faced an uphill battle.

“One of the factors is the houses are very close (together), and there was a lot of stuff between the houses,” he said.

At one point, there were nearly three dozen crews battling the fire.

Still, the flames and smoke damaged a total of three homes – two on Elvira Street and one behind them on El Paso Street.

Hood says eight people were displaced and will get assistance from the American Red Cross.

He says he is grateful the fire happened when it did, as opposed to just a few hours earlier when strong winds would have caused even more problems.

“You can imagine last night when we had 30 mile an hour winds. If this fire would’ve happened last night it would’ve burned the entire block down,” Hood said.

Ad

During the height of the fire, nearly everyone on that block evacuated their homes as a precaution.

All but the families in the three homes that burned were allowed to return home later.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Hood says fire crews also had to call Animal Care Services for help in locating some missing pets that apparently got out while they were fighting the fire.