Have you seen these two? SAPD says they’re accused of robbing a Southeast Side convenience store

Two individuals accused of robbing Five Corners Food Mart in the 3500 block of South Gevers

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate two people involved in a robbery at a convenience store on the Southeast Side.

Two people entered the Five Corners Food Mart in the 3500 block of South Gevers on Feb. 19 and flashed a weapon at the two clerks, SAPD said.

One of the people who entered the store demanded money from the register while pointing the gun at the clerks. The other person who entered used a hammer to break a coin-operated machine and took money from it.

Both of the robbers left the location on foot.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest in this case. To submit a tip, call 210-224-7867.