Kingsville police issue CLEAR Alert for missing 40-year-old woman

Estrellita Campos Mireles was last seen Thursday on US Hwy 77

KINGSVILLE, Texas – The Kingsville Police Department has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 40-year-old woman.

Estrellita Campos Mireles was last seen Thursday around 1:30 p.m. on US Highway 77 in Robstown, Texas.

Law enforcement officials say Mireles’ disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

According to police, she was last seen in a black, 2018 Dodge Charger with the Texas license plate B19091S.

Mireles is 5 feet tall and is 133 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with “pink” logo, black sweatpants, and gray “hey dude” shoes.

If you have any information, contact the Kingsville Police Department at 361-442-0823.