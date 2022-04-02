Texas Corvette Association hosts 29th annual Open Car Show in Boerne

BOERNE, TEXAS – About 300 Corvettes and 150 other cool, classic cars revved their engines Saturday in the city of Boerne for the annual open car show.

“Open means not just Corvettes, but Mustangs, Chargers, Challengers, custom rods,” said Bill Weber, president of the Texas Corvette Association.

The TCA hosted its 29th car show and also celebrated its 14th year as an official Fiesta event, raising more than $1 million for children and families in need.

The fundraiser drew in over 400 applicants and all for a great cause. The proceeds benefited SJRC, an organization aimed at helping families and children affected by trauma, abuse, and neglect.

“We provide hope, healing, and a home to children and families, so we serve the most vulnerable population. It’s over 1,100 children and families throughout south-central Texas in the Hill Country,” said Lauren Side, chief public relations officer of SJRC Texas and Belong.

Ad

On display were red Corvettes, yellow Corvettes, older models and even the latest ones. However, one man’s sports car served a different purpose.

“So my car is basically dedicated to every fallen officer in the state of Texas and all their names are incorporated inside the thin blue line stripes to see on the hood and throughout the top of the car and everything,” Randall Lara, a participant in the show, said.

It was an emotional and unexpected moment that made the event more special —out of a thousand names on Lara’s car, a woman came across her son’s name.

“The woman that was just here, she just happened to see her son’s name on the car and she just got emotional. He was an officer in Lubbock from what she just said had died in the line of duty in 2001. So, that’s what this car is all about. It’s honoring the men and woman, like her son that paid the ultimate sacrifice for protecting us and our communities,” Lara said.