SA man who describes himself as a ‘weedaholic’ convicted of firearm violation

San Antonio man Chance Uptmore is allegedly seen at the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI. Chance Uptmore and his father, James Uptmore, were arrested in connection with the deadly siege. This image is from a criminal complaint filed by the FBI.

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old San Antonio man who described himself as a “weedaholic” was found guilty Monday of a federal firearm violation.

U.S. District Court Judge Fred Biery found Chance Anthony Uptmore guilty of one count of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on Jan. 18, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Uptmore’s residence for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington D.C.

During the search, Uptmore was found to be in possession of a loaded Taurus .38 Special Revolver along with more than 13 pounds of marijuana, 1.8 pounds of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) edible products,1.2 pounds of THC waxes, dabs and oils, and one-third of a pound of Psilocin mushrooms.

According to testimony from law enforcement officers at trial along with Uptmore’s own video recorded statements, the defendant described himself as a “weedaholic” who smoked marijuana multiple times per day.

Uptmore admitted to officers that at the time of his arrest in January 2021, there had not “been a day where [Uptmore] had not gotten high all day in at least six months, maybe even a year.”

At the conclusion of trial, Biery concluded that Uptmore was an unlawful user of and addicted to controlled substances at the time he possessed the loaded revolver.

Uptmore could face up to 10 years in prison when he is scheduled for sentencing on July 26.

