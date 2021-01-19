Texans who’ve been charged in connection to the deadly Capitol insurrection

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

As investigations into the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol continue, federal authorities have charged nearly 300 people suspected of taking part in the riot that resulted in the deaths of five people, including one Capitol police officer.

So far, at least eight people who have been charged in connection with the siege live in Texas.

The suspects include a retired Air Force officer who prosecutors allege “meant to take hostages,” a former mayoral candidate, a right-wing media personality known as “Baked Alaska,” a realtor and conservative radio host, a San Antonio mortgage loan officer, among others.

While most are facing misdemeanor charges, some are facing more serious charges like assaulting a federal officer and making terroristic threats. This article will be updated as more arrests happen.

Larry Rendall Brock

This undated photo provided by the Grapevine Texas Police Department shows, Larry Rendall Brock Jr. During the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol onWednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Brock was photographed on the Senate floor wearing a helmet and heavy vest and carrying zip-tie handcuffs. The retired Air Force officer was arrested in Texas and charged Sunday, Jan. 10 in federal court in the District of Columbia. (GrapevineTexas Police Department via AP) (Grapevine Texas Police Department)

Larry Rendall Brock, a retired Air Force officer who lives in the Dallas area, is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building.

Brock was photographed in the Senate chamber with military-style gear and flex-cuffs in his hand.

His ex-wife called the FBI about him when she saw one of the photos, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege he planned to take hostages during the siege. Although prosecutors argued against his release, Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton allowed Brock to be kept in home confinement under the condition that he surrender any firearms he owns and limited internet access.

Brock, 53, served four tours in Afghanistan, according to his attorney.

Prosecutors read Brock’s social media posts, where the veteran mentioned an impending civil war. They also cited a termination later from a former employer of Brock’s who said he has mentioned killing people of “a particular religion and or race.”

“It’s all talk. It’s all speculation and conjecture,” Brock’s attorney, Brook Antonio II, told the judge, noting that Brock was not violent and did not bring a firearm to the Capitol.

Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa

Jenny Cudd could be seen in this photo livestreaming video from her phone. Her friend Eliel Rosa, who is behind her to the left with a red hat, was also charged. (KSAT)

Jenny Cudd, a former mayoral candidate in Midland, livestreamed video from within the Capitol.

She and her friend, Eliel Rosa, are both charged with entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

In her own Facebook video, Cudd said “We did break down the Nancy Pelosi’s office door and somebody stole her gavel and took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera.”

Prosecutors allege Cudd also said “...f—k yes I’m proud of my actions, I f—king charged the Capitol today with patriots today. Hell, yes I am proud of my actions.”

Tim Gionet

Tim Gionet, the right-wing media personality better known as “Baked Alaska,” was arrested in Houston on charges of violent and disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building.

Gionet livestreamed from the inside the Capitol for roughly 30 minutes, according to federal prosecutors.

“We are in the Capitol Building, 1776 will commence again,” Gionet could be heard saying.

Video also showed Gionet shouting at a police officer.

“You’re a f—king oathbreaker,” he told one officer, according to the court documents. “You broke your oath to the Constitution.”

Gionet told Business Insider in 2017 he was given the nickname “Baked Alaska” because he was raised in Alaska and that he smoked marijuana at the time.

Matthew Carl Mazzocco

A San Antonio loan officer, Matthew Carl Mazzocco, was arrested Sunday without incident, according to the FBI.

Mazzocco, who was identified on social media shortly after the insurrection, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The 37-year-old man will appear in federal court for his first hearing on Tuesday, authorities said.

Jennifer Ryan

Jenna Ryan, a Frisco real estate agent and conservative radio host, is asking Trump for a pardon. (KSAT)

Jenna Ryan, a Dallas-area real estate agent and conservative radio show host, was charged with disorderly conduct and knowingly entering a restricted area.

According to court documents, Ryan flew to Washington D.C. on a private plane before she livestreamed herself storming the Capitol. The majority of the evidence used by prosecutors to charge Ryan came from her own social media posts.

With criminal charges now looming against her, Ryan has asked President Donald Trump for a pardon.

“I, personally, feel innocent in everything that I have done,” she said. “I feel like I was perfectly within my rights. I feel like the police officers were ushering people into the Capitol,” she told NBC News. “There were thousands of people there. I have no guilt in my heart.”

Daniel Page Adams

Daniel Page Adams was arrested in East Texas in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (KSAT)

Daniel Page Adams is accused of assaulting a federal officer, obstructing law enforcement, entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Adams was arrested in East Texas while his cousin, Cody Page Carter Connell, was taken into custody over the same charges in Louisiana.

The cousins recorded videos and took photos throughout the riot, according to court documents.

Adams could be seen on cell phone video shoving officers and breaking police lines as he surged his way forward, prosecutors allege.

Troy Anthony Smocks

Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, is charged with transmitting threats in interstate commerce in connection with the FBI’s investigation into the insurrection.

Prosecutors believe Smocks was in the Washington D.C. area for the rally.

While Smocks may not be charged with entering the Capitol, prosecutors said he made threats on his Parler account, alleging that “he and others would return to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19, 2021, carrying weapons and massing in numbers so large that no army could match them.”

The threats were viewed tens of thousands of times on the social media site before it was shut down.

Others remain under investigation

Federal authorities continue to investigate the insurrection and more arrests may be forthcoming.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s lieutenant who attended Trump’s rally is under investigation in connection with the siege. Lt. Roxanne Mathai, said the rally was “one of the best days” of her life. Her attorney, Hector Cortes, said Mathai was unaware of the bloodshed and was “really just attending a political rally for a president who she supports.”

In Houston, police officer Tam Dinh Pham resigned from the department after he was caught on camera storming the Capitol with other Trump supporters. Pham expressed regret for his behavior in an interview with the Houston Chronicle, telling them, “I shouldn’t have done it.” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said he expects charges will be filed against Pham soon.

The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.