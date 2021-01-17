Texas man arrested after making threats to riot again at US Capitol

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters break into the Capitol in Washington. Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself Baked Alaska, has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A Texas man has been arrested after making threats online regarding a second riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to a statement by The United States District Attorney’s Office, Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, of Dallas, is charged by criminal complaint with “knowingly and willfully transmitting threats in interstate commerce, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 875(c).”

Smocks made an initial court appearance Friday in the U. S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, according to the office.

According to an affidavit, Smocks is alleged to have traveled to the Washington, D.C., area on Jan. 5, 2021, a day before the illegal rioting.

“Smocks used a Parler social media account under the name “ColonelTPerez” or “@Colonel007,” to post threats on Jan. 6 and 7 regarding the riots,” a statement by the office says. “The threats included that he and others would return to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19, 2021, carrying weapons and massing in numbers so large that no army could match them.”

According to the statement, Smocks threatened that he and others would “hunt these cowards down like the Traitors that each of them are,” specifically threatening “RINOS, Dems, and Tech Execs.”

Smocks threats were viewed by other social media users tens of thousands of times.

The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

