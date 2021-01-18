Texas realtor charged in Capitol insurrection asks Trump for pardon

A Dallas-area real estate agent who stormed the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6 is hoping she will be one of President Donald Trump’s last pardons before he leaves office on Wednesday.

Jenna Ryan, 50, was arrested Friday on charges of disorderly conduct and knowingly entering a restricted area.

Ryan, like many others who stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, was not shy about her presence there. The majority of the evidence used by prosecutors to charge Ryan came from her own social media posts.

Ryan, who is also a conservative radio host, told CBS 11 that she should be pardoned for the misdemeanor charges she’s facing.

“I think we all deserve a pardon. I’m facing a prison sentence,” she told the news station. “I think I do not deserve that and from what I understand, every person is going to be arrested that was there, so I think everyone deserves a pardon, so I would ask the President of the United States to give me a pardon.”

According to court documents, Ryan flew to Washington D.C. on a private plane to attend Trump’s rally, which was held a couple of miles from the Capitol as Congress prepared to vote on finalizing the election results.

Ryan posted a video on Facebook telling her followers, “We’re gonna go down and storm the Capitol. They’re down there right now and that’s why we came and so that’s what we are going to do. So wish me luck,” according to court documents.

Ryan streamed live from the Capitol and posted many photos of herself, including one next to a smashed window. She did not wear a mask.

“Window at The capital (sic),” Ryan wrote in the Tweet. “And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next.”

Eventually, Ryan walked into the Capitol and streamed video from there, too, according to court documents. At one point in the video, with the rear-facing camera on her, she said, “Y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor.”

The videos Ryan posted have since been deleted, according to court documents.

Despite her online rhetoric, Ryan told NBC News that she is not a violent person and should not be facing criminal charges.

“I, personally, feel innocent in everything that I have done,” she said. “I feel like I was perfectly within my rights. I feel like the police officers were ushering people into the Capitol. There were thousands of people there. I have no guilt in my heart.”

While Trump is preparing to grant more pardons, he is not expected to pardon anyone charged in connection with the insurrection, according to media reports.

Regardless, Ryan said Trump will always have her support.

“I’m going to support him no matter what he does,” she told NBC News.

