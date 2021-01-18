San Antonio man arrested for involvement in Capitol insurrection

House Democrats to introduce article of impeachment accusing Trump of incitement of insurrection

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been arrested by the FBI after he allegedly participated in the Capitol insurrection in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

Matthew Carl Mazzocco, 37, was arrested Sunday in San Antonio without incident, according to San Antonio FBI public affairs officer Michelle Lee.

He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Mazzocco is expected to appear in federal court Tuesday in San Antonio.

A second Texas man was arrested Sunday for his involvement in the insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, of Dallas, was charged after authorities said he made threats online regarding a second riot at the Capitol.

According to the congressional research service, the penalty for knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority may be punishable by fines and “up to one year of imprisonment, but a maximum sentence of up to ten years is authorized if the offense involved a deadly or dangerous weapon or firearm, or resulted in significant bodily injury.”

