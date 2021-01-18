San Antonio man charged for involvement in US Capitol riot, law enforcement confirms

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

A San Antonio man is charged with unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol building during the riots last week.

The San Antonio FBI confirms that arrest, but further details are unavailable at this time.

A law enforcement source said the man, who the FBI has not yet named, has been charged with unlawful entry into the Capitol building during the riot Wednesday, Jan. 6.

An FBI spokesperson said more details could be coming as early as Monday on the case, including the man’s identity.

The local man, as well as many others already identified and charged, are facing the charges through the justice system in Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

