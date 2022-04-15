Authorities ID driver killed in fiery crash caused by 18-wheeler blowout on I-10 on Northwest Side

A major crash on I-10 on the city’s Northwest Side resulted in at least one person being hospitalized and a significant traffic pileup, according to San Antonio fire officials. (Photos provided by Marie Blanchard)

SAN ANTONIO – A 55-year-old man who died after his car was hit by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Johnny Rodriguez Jr., of Boerne, died at a hospital following the fiery accident on Wednesday afternoon in the 11900 block of Interstate 10 near De Zavala Road.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police states that an 18-wheeler gravel hauler traveling northbound on the highway had a blowout, causing it to swerve to the left and hit a Toyota Corolla driven by Rodriguez.

The impact caused the Corolla to hit a concrete barrier in the median. The car then traveled on top of the barrier until it hit a metal pillar and burst into flames.

Ad

The 18-wheeler also struck a Jeep Latitude. The driver of the Jeep Latitude was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Read also: