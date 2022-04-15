Recall Roundup: GE refrigerators, dollar store glue guns among pulled products

Certain GE refrigerators and more than a million dollar store glue guns are among products recalled for safety reasons.

Certain GE refrigerators, dollar store glue guns, children’s toys, and wall beds linked to a woman’s death are among products recalled for safety reasons.

Approximately 155,000 GE refrigerators are recalled because the freezer handle can come off causing the person pulling it open to fall over. Dozens of injuries have been reported, some of them serious.

The recall involves six models of stainless steel GE-brand French door refrigerators with bottom freezers .

They were manufactured from Feb. 2020 through Aug. 2021. The brand name, model and serial number are printed on a label on the top of the left side of the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators are 36 inches wide.

The affected models are: GFE26JYMKFFS, GFE26JYMNFFS, GNE27EYMKFFS, GNE27EYMNFFS, GNE27JYMKFFS, and GNE27JYMNFFS. The serial numbers begin with one of the following two-letter combinations: DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, MS.

They were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy and other retailers.

About 129,000 Bestar wall beds sold online by Costco, Amazon and other retailers are being recalled after one person died and several others were injured. The beds can detach from the wall and fall on people.

A 79-year-old woman died in 2018 after a wall bed fell on her and injured her spine, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Costco, Amazon, Wayfair and Cymax sold the beds online from June 2014 through March 2022. They were priced between $1,650 and $2,200.

The recall affects several models: Nebula, PUR, Versatile, Edge, Cielo, Audrea, Lumina, Orion and Novello Full and Queen Wall Beds.

Consumers should immediately stop using the beds. Those who aren’t sure if their bed needs to be reinstalled can get a free inspection.

Dollar Tree is recalling more than 1 million Crafter’s Square Glue Guns sold nationwide because they can malfunction when plugged in, potentially burning people and property.

People should unplug and stop using the recalled product. They can be returned to Dollar Tree or Family Dollar stores for a refund

The company has received seven reports about the hot glue guns, including four fires and one involving irritated skin.

The glue guns are black with an orange trigger and tip, and have a silver UL listed label above the handle with “XY-15302″ printed on it.

The glue guns were sold at Dollar Tree stores from August 2020 through February 2022 and at Family Dollar stores from January 2022 through February 2022, as well as online.

More than 46,000 wooden FAO Schwarz toys are recalled. This includes the Play Smart Robot Buddy and Sensory Boards.

Small parts can become loose, and a child could choke on them, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The toys were sold at FAO Schwarz and Target stores nationwide as well as online from November 2021 through February 2022.

The recalled robot toy has “Robot Factory” written on the side and batch number 35227A21210, while the sensory board has “FAO Schweetz Shop” written on the top and batch number 59945A21207.

If you have the recalled products, take them away from children and contact MerchSource for a pre-paid label to return the toys and get a full refund.

