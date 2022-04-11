San Antonio restaurants offering Easter brunches, meal deals for this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Now that Fiesta is over, it’s time for the next big celebration of the spring: Easter.

But if you’re not feeling up to hosting an Easter feast for family and friends, there are several options from San Antonio restaurants.

Local eateries are offering Easter and spring-themed brunches and specials on both Saturday and Sunday.

Some places include buffets — hooray for bottomless mimosas — live music, egg hunts and Easter bunny photo opportunities.

Here’s a list of San Antonio restaurants offering Easter brunches, events, specials and meal deals for this weekend (if you have one in mind, email rsalinas@ksat.com or include it in the comments):

Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails, 306 W. Market St.: Ambler is hosting an Easter brunch on Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. “Ambler has curated delectable apps, entrées, bubbles, and more for the arrival of Spring this Easter,” a news release says. Entrees include steak and eggs, lobster benedict, beef short rib hash, and a breakfast burger. Mimosa kits will also be available for $42. Reserve a table online here or contact the restaurant at 210-229-9222.

Bakery Lorraine, multiple locations: Bakery Lorraine will start offering Easter-themed pastries in-store on Friday. Items can also be pre-ordered by noon Wednesday for pickup on Saturday or Sunday. The Easter menu includes the “Bunny Tart,” “Chick Tart” and “Chocolate Nest Tart” for $6 each, as well as “Easter Moonpies” for $4 and a 7-inch carrot cake for $65. The carrot cake is available for pre-order only. Guests can pre-order their items online now.

The Boiler House, 312 Pearl Pkwy: Boiler House is offering an Easter feast from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday. “This Easter Sunday, Chef Frank Hernandez of Boiler House has created a celebration down to the last detail for the entire family,” a news release states. Brunch entrees include stuffed French toast, mixed berry salad and open face barbacoa tamales, and dinner specials include Texas antelope fried steak. For reservations, call the restaurant at 210-354-4644 or go online.

The Good Kind, 1127 S. St. Mary’s St.: The Southtown restaurant is holding an Easter celebration from noon-3 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids, and the price includes access to a brunch buffet, Easter bunny pictures, live music and half-off mimosa kits. To buy a ticket and to look at the menu, click here.

The Jerk Shack, 10234 Highway 151: The Jerk Shack is offering family packs that include 14 pieces of fried or Jerk chicken, or a full rack of ribs. The packs include a pan of macaroni and cheese, pickled veggies, fried plantains and sauces. Packs start at $75 and they’ll be available for pick-up on Saturday or Sunday. Orders can be placed online.

SweetFire Kitchen at La Cantera Resort & Spa, 16641 La Cantera Pkwy: The restaurant is hosting a family-style brunch including the Easter bunny for family photos. An Easter egg hunt will follow afterward. Tickets are $75 for adults and $35 for kids. For more information, click here.

Terrace on 5th - Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, 600 E. Market St.: There will be a brunch buffet on Sunday, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and from 1-3 p.m. The buffet will include bottomless mimosas, omelets, French toast and carving stations. Tickets are $125 per adult and $62.50 per child over the age of 3, and they include parking. For more information, click here.

