Things to do around San Antonio in April from Fiesta to Poteet Strawberry Festival

Top Left: KSAT Meteorologists Kaiti Blake and Adam Caskey celebrating Fiesta. Top Right: Crawfish. Bottom Left: On a Stick Festival at San Antonio Zoo. Bottom Right: Pixar Putt

SAN ANTONIO – With Fiesta and Easter in April, it’s about to be a cracking good month in the San Antonio area.

I’m happy to provide you with some more corny jokes but I’ll spare you for now. (Speaking of corn though, Cornyval in Helotes is coming up!)

Before I get to the good stuff and tell you what’s going on around town I wanted to give you a chance to hang out with some of the KSAT on-air talent at the Fiesta parade parties. You can celebrate Fiesta and watch the Battle of Flowers or Fiesta Flambeau parades in a private area at Crockett Park along with some KSAT journalists. It’s super fun and there’s always food!

Find more news on KSAT's Fiesta page or sign up for the Fiesta newsletter and get a detailed list of events every day of Fiesta!

Here’s what’s going on in the San Antonio area in April:

Pixar Putt - Pixar Putt , an outdoor putt-putt course dedicated to all things Disney’s Pixar, is temporarily popping up April 1 - May 15 near Legacy Park. Some of the films showcased include “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Wall-E,” and “Inside Out.”

San Antonio Spurs - The - The Spurs will be playing three home games in San Antonio in April. Games are scheduled for April 1, 3, 9. Go Spurs go!

Who Dat Nation of San Antonio 7th Annual Crawfish Boil - Get ready for an all-you-can-eat - Get ready for an all-you-can-eat crawfish boil at Evil Olive on April 2.

Fat Gator Music Festival - Enjoy a car show, cable wakeboarding, ax throwing, paintball, carnival rides, billiards, arcade games, food, shopping, live music and more at the - Enjoy a car show, cable wakeboarding, ax throwing, paintball, carnival rides, billiards, arcade games, food, shopping, live music and more at the Fat Gator Music Festival on April 2. The festival takes place in New Braunfels at the Texas Ski Ranch.

Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival - Enjoy the music, flavors and history of South and Central Texas in downtown San Antonio at the - Enjoy the music, flavors and history of South and Central Texas in downtown San Antonio at the 4th Annual Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival on April 2 at Hemisfair. The event will feature Gary P. Nunn, Jon Wolfe, The Last Bandoleros, Kaitlin Butts, Madelyn Victoria, United States Air Force Band of the West woodwind quintet and Nightwatch.

PetFest - This event is family-friendly and will feature demonstrations, contests, tutorials, adoptable pets and more. There will be free swag bags for pets at the - This event is family-friendly and will feature demonstrations, contests, tutorials, adoptable pets and more. There will be free swag bags for pets at the festival, which takes place on April 2 in New Braunfels.

San Antonio Dutchman - Krause’s Cafe and Biergarten is hosting the San Antonio Dutchmen Polka band is also known as the San Antonio Combo on April 6. They specialize in South Texas Style German and Czech polkas and waltzes.

Folkfest - New Braunfels - New Braunfels Folkfest is an annual Family Heritage Festival. You can celebrate early Texans at Folkfest on April 9 and 10 in New Braunfels on the Texas Handmade Furniture grounds.

Jeff Dunham - Puppet master comedian - Puppet master comedian Jeff Dunham will be performing at the AT&T Center on April 10.

Anchor Stephanie Serna, daughter Rooney at Poteet Strawberry Festival. (KSAT)

Great Texas Airshow - The - The Great Texas Airshow will take place on April 23 and 24 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. The Thunderbirds will be participating in the aerial event along with the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, Tora! Tora! Tora!, F/A - 18 Rhino, C-17 Globemaster and more.

Disney On Ice - The magic of - The magic of Disney On Ice will be returning to the Alamodome in San Antonio starting April 28. See Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and stars from Frozen, Moana, Coco, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty.

Cornyval - The annual - The annual Cornyval festival will take place in Old Town Helotes from April 28-May 1. The theme for this year is “You make Helotes a-MAIZE-ing!” There will be live music, fun and games, food, arts and crafts, and other entertainment.

Jurassic Festival - This - This dinosaur exhibition will bring visitors a unique experience with opportunities to get face to face with various gigantic moving prehistoric dinosaurs. The festival takes place April 29-May 1 in Travis Park.

Tori Amos - Singer - Singer Tori Amos is bringing her Ocean to Ocean Tour to San Antonio on April 29 at the Majestic Theatre.

Free

St. Mary’s Strip Fiesta Block Party - San Antonio Street Art Initiative is celebrating its creation of 60 murals in three years with a block party on April 2. This event is for ages 21 and up only.

McNay Art Museum - Enjoy free general admission to the - Enjoy free general admission to the McNay every Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and the first Sunday of every month from noon to 5 p.m. Military, veterans and their families also receive free admission year-round.

Labyrinth - Sing along to the classic “Labyrinth,” starring David Bowie, on April 9 at Travis Park as part of - Sing along to the classic “Labyrinth,” starring David Bowie, on April 9 at Travis Park as part of Slab Cinema.

Kids Fest - This free event at - This free event at Traders Village will take place on April 16. There will be interactive activities, live entertainment, carnival rides, and community resources.

Fiesta 🎉

My first ever Fiesta event was NIOSA and as someone who is not from San Antonio, I can tell you I was not ready for how awesome it was.

The good thing is, I have since learned how to navigate Fiesta and I made an entire event schedule for you, complete with places to park and how to watch the parades on KSAT.

A group of friends attends NIOSA - A Night in Old San Antonio. (KSAT 12)

Here are the complete list of day-of events for San Antonio’s party-with-a-purpose:

Easter 🐰

This year Easter falls on April 17. Many local churches host egg hunts and have special religious programs to mark the occasion. Here are a few events that are open to the public:

Easter Eggstravaganza - This event at Traders Village will take place April 9. Make sure to bring your baskets because there will be thousands of eggs, door prizes for kids and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny - Tickets start at $18 for this event, which takes place on April 16 at Neiman Marcus San Antonio. In addition to breakfast with the Easter bunny, there will be treats, activities and photo opportunities.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt - This 21 and up Easter egg hunt will take place April 16 at Bending Branch Winery in Comfort. Bring your basket and get ready to find eggs filled with treats, special offers and prizes totaling over $1,500. Tickets are $25 per person.

Do you have any ideas or know about any events going on in the area. You can reach me at mpatton@ksat.com.

-Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist