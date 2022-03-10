Fiesta events for April 4: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, Pilgrimage to the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – April 4 is day five of Fiesta San Antonio 2022. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.

Here's the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on April 4:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and Country Western. Enjoy food from over 30 delicious food booths. Admission is free.

Air Force at the Alamo - Watch demonstrations and performances by United States Air Force units. The event will include the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team, the Air Force’s elite performance unit. Air Force at the Alamo will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at Alamo Plaza.

Pilgrimage to the Alamo - More than 70 organizations take place in the time-honored tradition. The Alamo Mission Chapter of the Daughters for the Republic of Texas has staged the annual Pilgrimage to the Alamo since the 1920s. This is a memorial tribute to the Alamo Heroes and the heritage of Texas and it takes place from 4-5 p.m. at Alamo Plaza.

Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 5-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C.

Texas Cavaliers River Parade - Each year hundreds of thousands of people line the banks of the San Antonio River to view the most unusual parade in America - the Texas Cavaliers River Parade! The parade helps the Cavalier Charitable Foundation Raise Money for Children’s Charities. This event will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. along the San Antonio Riverwalk and will be livestreamed on KSAT.com . Footage will also air on KSAT 12 TV.

