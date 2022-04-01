WATCH: Battle of Flowers Parade Friday at 9 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate Fiesta at the Battle of Flowers Parade on April 8.

The famous flower parade will take place in the streets of San Antonio from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can get tickets to the KSAT Insiders Battle of Flowers FIESTA Parade Viewing Party if you want to watch it in person with some of your KSAT favorites.

Or you can watch from home or anywhere on a TV, computer or smartphone.

Watch the Battle of Flowers parade coverage from 9 a.m. to noon on KSAT 12 TV, in the video player at the top of this article, on KSAT.com or on KSAT Plus, our free streaming app that works with most smart devices.

The Fiesta Commission announced a change from the traditional route up Broadway. This year, the 2.5-mile parade will start on Main Street near San Antonio College. The parade will travel south on Main to Lexington, then to St. Mary’s Street, Brooklyn Avenue, Avenue E, Houston Street, Alamo Plaza and finally ending on Commerce Street.

Here’s when all the major Fiesta parades will take place in 2022 and when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app) and on KSAT.com: