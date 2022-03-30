WATCH: Fiesta Fiesta 2022 special live on KSAT 12 Thursday at 8 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Clink, clink — what’s that sound? It’s the sweet sound of Fiesta medals as San Antonio’s 11-day party with a purpose kicks off at Hemisfair.

Fiesta Fiesta, the official kick-off of Fiesta in San Antonio, will take place from 4-10 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at Hemisfair, located at 434 South Alamo Street.

KSAT will be airing live Fiesta coverage of the event from 8-10 p.m. on KSAT 12 TV, in the video player above, on KSAT.com and on our free streaming platform that works with most smart devices.

If you plan to party in person the event is free and kid-friendly. There will be food and drink booths in addition to musical acts and performances from a multitude of talented artists and a massive fireworks display at the end of the Fiesta kick-off event.

Here’s when all the major Fiesta parades will take place in 2022 and when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app) and on KSAT.com: