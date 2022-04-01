WATCH: King William Fair Parade

SAN ANTONIO – Check out the King William Fair Parade on April 9, south of downtown San Antonio.

The King William Fair is a family event with more than 200 art and craft vendors and live music. The fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the King William Historic District.

KSAT will be streaming live Fiesta coverage of a parade that winds through the fair starting at 9 a.m. You can watch it in the video player above and on KSAT Plus, our free streaming app that works with most smart devices.

Related: 2022 Fiesta user guide and schedule of events

If you plan to attend the event, admission is $20 for everyone ages 13 and older. There will be food and drink booths across 15 residential blocks and a Kids Kingdom area, which features a variety of creative activities, rides, and entertainment just for children and families.

Ad

Wondering what to wear? Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists.

Here’s when all the major Fiesta parades will take place in 2022 and when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app) and on KSAT.com: