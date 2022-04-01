WATCH: Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade on KSAT 12 Saturday at 6 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Show me your shoes! The Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade will take place on April 9 on the streets of downtown San Antonio.

The famous night parade pre-party will start at 6 p.m. on KSAT 12 and all digital platforms and the parade will officially take place from 7-10 p.m.

Want tickets to the KSAT Fiesta Flambeau parade viewing party from 5-11 p.m.? Tickets are available here and start at $34.99.

You can also watch from home or anywhere on a TV, computer or smartphone on KSAT 12 TV, in the video player at the top of this article, on KSAT.com or on KSAT Plus, our free streaming app that works with most smart devices.

The Fiesta Commission announced a change from the traditional route up Broadway. This year, the 2.5-mile parade will start on Main Street near San Antonio College. The parade will travel south on Main to Lexington, then to St. Mary’s Street, Brooklyn Avenue, Avenue E, Houston Street, Alamo Plaza and finally ending on Commerce Street.

Here’s when all the major Fiesta parades will take place in 2022 and when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app) and on KSAT.com: