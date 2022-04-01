WATCH: Battle of Flowers Band Festival

SAN ANTONIO – NOTE: This livestream has ended. The on demand version will be available soon.

The 84th annual Battle of Flowers Band Festival will feature more than 30 local high school bands as they come together for a night of musical entertainment.

The festival, which started in 1937, will take place at 7 p.m. on April 7 at Alamo Stadium. It will be livestreamed in this article during that time.

Battle of Flowers Band Festival will also air on KSAT 12 TV at 2 p.m. on April 9.

The finale of the band festival will include a fireworks display as all the students join together on the field to perform a medley of songs, showcasing their music.

The purpose of the Band Festival is to encourage interest in the study of music by highlighting local high school bands in a unique venue of cooperation.

The Band Festival is a joint venture between the Battle of Flowers Association and a committee of local band directors and music educators, who together create the annual music festival.

The Battle of Flowers Band Festival is known nationwide as one of the oldest and largest events of its kind dedicated to promoting and supporting the performing and visual arts among high school students.

