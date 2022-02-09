70º

Fiesta Commission announces new route for Battle of Flowers, Fiesta Flambeau parades

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Battle of Flowers Parade 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta Commission officials on Wednesday will announce a location move for the 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade to an alternate route from previous years.

According to a news release, the new route is necessary due to continued construction on Broadway that will affect parade participants, nonprofit seat vendors, bleachers and patrons.

The 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade will be held on Friday, April 8 and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade to be held on Saturday, April 9.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

