Spurs release 2022 Fiesta San Antonio medal that features iconic colors

The San Antonio Spurs' 2022 Fiesta medal is available for pre-order now. (Photo from Spurs and Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Give on Monday unveiled a Fiesta-jersey-themed Fiesta medal perfectly fit for San Antonio’s biggest party. Consider it one of the ultimate medals of the year.

The medal includes a City Edition jersey with the iconic turquoise, fuchsia and orange colors and “Spurs” across the chest.

“Combined with a bold Spurs logo, this Fiesta medal embodies the organization’s rich legacy with a nod to the future,” a news release states.

The release adds that proceeds will go to Spurs Give, the team’s organization that supports San Antonio youth through events, investments and educational programs.

The medals are $10 each, and they can be pre-ordered online on the Spurs Fan Shop from Monday through Feb. 11. The medals are available while supplies last.

