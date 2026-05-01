Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD voters to decide on $295M bond for safety, infrastructure upgrades

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Voters in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District are preparing to weigh in on a $295 million bond proposal that would fund safety, infrastructure and technology upgrades across the district.

The election is Saturday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

One of the most common concerns among residents is whether the bond will impact their tax bills. District officials said the tax rate will remain the same and no changes are anticipated.

“We’ve got our tax rate at 41 cents. We don’t anticipate it changing here in the next year,” Board President Letticia Sever said. “We have never risen above 47 cents, and the max rate is 50 cents, so I would hope that the taxpayer would understand that they’re not — this isn’t being built off of just them. Everyone pays a small portion, and we get all the repairs that we need or the expansions that we need.”

Stadium, security among key upgrades

Among the proposed improvements are enhanced safety and security measures across district facilities.

Proposition A, which is worth $230 million, covers what the district described as “general facilities” designated for safety and security upgrades, learning additions and renovations, and facility infrastructure.

Proposition B would allocate $55.3 million for the district’s stadium facilities, which involve seating capacity, safety updates, security, accessibility, light and sound systems, among other amenities.

Proposition C, which is worth is $9.1 million, would go toward technology replacement for new computers, iPads and Chromebooks for students and staff.

Residents who spoke with KSAT say the upgrades are much needed.

“I think that would be great. I think more people would attend the events,” Schertz resident Sarah Renwick said. “We live right around the corner, and we would definitely attend more events if the seating were more accommodating.”

Another longtime resident pointed to the district’s rapid growth as a reason for the investment.

“I’ve lived in Schertz for like 27 years. I’ve noticed the student population has really been booming, and everything is always crowded,” Betty Booher said.

A third resident cited aging infrastructure at Clemens High School as a pressing concern.

“There was water at Clemens; they had water dripping on the older side of the building coming through the roofs,” Jose Navarro said. “So yes, that would also help get this bond passed to renovate those buildings, because they’re old buildings.”

Five other area school districts also have key measures on the ballot Saturday. Voters can find details on those races here.

More Vote 2026 coverage on KSAT: