WATCH LIVE: 2022 Night in Old San Antonio Fiesta medal to be unveiled

SAN ANTONIOS – It may be chilly and damp outside, but some San Antonians are already getting into the Fiesta mood.

The Conservation Society of San Antonio is slated to unveil the 2022 Night in Old San Antonio Fiesta medal on Monday.

The event at 10:30 a.m. will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible, if there is not a livestream available check back at a later time.

David Durbin, Monarch Trophy senior artist and medal designer, said the medal was inspired by Talavera pottery and “captures this zest for life with its bright colors and floral embellishments.”

“Our medal is dedicated to celebrating life every day. Viva la Vida!”

The 2022 NIOSA Fiesta medal is $13 online or at the NIOSA office at 227 S. Presa, or $16 at select retail outlets. Only 3,000 medals will be released, so they are expected to sell out quickly.

NIOSA is scheduled for April 5-8 inside La Villita.

