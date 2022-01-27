53º

WATCH LIVE @ 6:45: Fiesta 2022 poster to be unveiled at event at Witte Museum

Watch for livestream of event at 6:45 Wednesday in this article

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The first glimpse of Fiesta 2022 will take center stage Wednesday night when the official poster for the 10-day citywide party will be unveiled.

The event at the Witte Museum will be livestreamed in this article. You can watch it in the video player above. The unveiling is scheduled to take place around 6:45 p.m.

Fiesta Commission President, Col. (Ret.) Jon Fristoe and Miss Fiesta, Calista Burns, will help unveil the poster and reveal the artist.

The poster and artist were selected based on votes submitted by the Fiesta Membership during the “5 to 1″ event in the fall.

The dates for the 131st anniversary of Fiesta are scheduled for March 31 to April 10.

To view our current Fiesta event schedule and for more information, click here.

