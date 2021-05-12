Fiesta 2021 poster unveiled, offers first glimpse of this year’s big event

SAN ANTONIO – It’s beginning to look a lot like Fiesta.

The official Fiesta 2021 poster was unveiled Wednesday night at the Witte Museum.

The poster unveiling is the first glimpse of Fiesta 2021 and a much-welcomed sight for residents eagerly anticipating the return of the citywide party in June. The poster’s artist and members of the nonprofits participating in Fiesta will be in attendance.

People attending the event also get the first chance to buy official Fiesta 2021 poster medals and merchandise from the Fiesta Store, and the opportunity to learn what is happening for Fiesta 2021.

Fiesta was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple delays in 2021, but the big party will finally return from June 17-27.

