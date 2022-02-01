King William Fair Medal unveiled for Fiesta 2022

SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association on Monday unveiled its official 2022 King William Fair Medal.

The medal showcases artwork by artist Kathleen Trenchard and features the “Big Pig,” an iconic historic piece of art in the King William neighborhood. The “Big Pig” represents programmatic artwork and was formerly located at the Pig Stand on Broadway and currently resides at 807 S. Presa in the King William neighborhood.

“We are thrilled to have such an iconic piece of art represent our medal this year,” said Fair Director John Costello. “The Fair is back, and this year’s Fair will be the best one ever!”

Medals are on sale for $15 at the King William office at 122 Madison St. and online at the King William Fair website.

The King William Fair, a Fiesta favorite, will be Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offers hundreds of food and beverage booths, arts and craft vendors, live music, dance performances, a Kid’s Kingdom, plus a two-mile long parade to kick off the event.

General admission is $20 for ages 12 and up. Admission is free for children 11 and under. Admission wristbands can be purchased the day of the Fair, in advance at the KWA office, or online on the Fair’s website.

The Fair is going ticketless and using BlastPass, a cashless wristband to store credits for purchasing food, beverages, and Kid’s Kingdom activities.

The King William Fair is the primary fundraiser for the King William Association and welcomes more than 35,000 visitors to this fun-filled family event.

With the help and support of sponsorships, the King William Fair benefits numerous inner-city cultural organizations, educational opportunities, and community improvements.

