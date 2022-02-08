Texas Cavaliers to announce 2022 River Parade student art contest finalists, winner

Texas Cavaliers and Southwest School of Art teamed up for the River Parade Student Art Contest.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Cavaliers will announce the finalists and grand prize winner of the 2022 River Parade Art Contest on Wednesday.

The announcement will be made from the Southwest School of Art and will be livestreamed in this article at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Texas Cavaliers partnered with the arts college for the contest that invited students in first through fifth grades to submit their interpretation of this year’s River Parade theme of “Texas Al Fresco.”

All winners will receive scholarships to art camps. The grand prize winner will win Whataburger for a year and will be honored on a float in the Texas Cavaliers River Parade.

In addition, the Texas Cavaliers and its sponsors will donate a total of $46,000 to art programs at the schools where the winners and runners-up attend.

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade is scheduled for Monday, April 4. Randy Rogers of the Randy Rogers Band will be the celebrity grand marshal.

