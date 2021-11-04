WATCH: Texas Cavaliers to reveal 2022 Fiesta river parade theme, celebrity grand marshal, charitable honoree

SAN ANTONIO – It may be chilly outside, but the Texas Cavaliers will heat things up on Thursday morning with details about the 2022 Fiesta event.

The Texas Cavaliers will reveal the 2022 charitable honoree, the celebrity grand marshal, and the river parade theme and medal.

The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

This year, the Fiesta season was pushed to June due to COVID-19. Next year, festivities will move back to the springtime.

Fiesta 2022 is slated for March 31-April 10. The Texas Cavaliers River Parade is slated for April 4.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to legacy ticket holders on Dec. 1 and to the general public on Jan. 1.

