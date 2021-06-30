This crystal clear lagoon is in Texas and you can swim there

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Crystal clear water might not be what immediately comes to mind when you think of Texas and its beaches along the gulf but there’s a 12-acre lagoon near Texas City that looks like it’s straight out of paradise.

Lagoonfest Texas is a Crystal Lagoons amenity outside the Lago Mar development in Texas City that opened on May 28 at 3240 Lago Mar Boulevard.

The area originally opened in 2020 as Summer Lagoonfest but rebranded after a $2.2 million upgrade and the addition of more amenities like an entry plaza made up of 16 shipping containers that have been turned into a restaurant, several bars, an entertainment stage and several rooftop party decks.

“Lagoonfest Texas offers something for every type of vacationer,” said CEO of The Lagoon Development Company Uri Man. “Whether you want to relax under a luxury cabana or keep active kayaking or testing your agility on our massive floating obstacle course, you can do it.”

Kayaks and paddleboards aren’t the only things available for guests. There is also a floating obstacle course, a 5-story waterslide, a catapult swing and an electric ferry that transports people to a VIP luxury beach experience, according to a Lagoonfest spokesperson.

Tickets for Lagoonfest Texas start at $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-13 and children age 2 and younger are free. Prices vary depending on demand and the day of the week you’re looking to visit. Tickets can be purchased in advance here.

There’s also a series of concerts that have been planned for Lagoonfest Texas with everyone from country music star Kevin Fowler to rock band Bowling For Soup. Tickets for the summer concert series can be found here.

The current line-up is:

July 2 — Kevin Fowler

July 3 — Texas Hill

July 10 — Vegas Stars

July 16 — Bowling for Soup

July 23 — Jack Ingram and Kody West

July 24 — Rock N Roll Over/Poison’d

July 30 — The Hunger

July 31 — Texas Flood

Aug. 7 — The Mullet Boyz

“The combination of high-quality talent with a backdrop of crystal clear water is a unique experience unlike any other, promising to bring beautiful memories for friends and family,” said Man.

Purchase of a concert ticket will get you a 25% discount on Lagoonfest Texas admission.

Lagoonfest Texas is open 10 a.m. to sunset Wednesdays through Sundays. The lagoon will stay open through Sept. 7.

COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced, including no cash transactions, frequent cleaning and enhanced sanitation of high-traffic areas and the requirement of masks for entry, exit and in all common areas, according to a press release.