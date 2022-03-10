Fiesta events for April 2: Flotilla Fiesta, Chanclas Y Cervezas, El Rey Fido

SAN ANTONIO – April 2 is day three of Fiesta San Antonio 2022. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.
Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on April 2:
*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.
- Fiesta Especial Inclusion 5K and Parade - The Fiesta Especial program creates inclusive and educational experiences engaging individuals with disabilities in San Antonio’s biggest celebration of heritage, culture, and diversity — Fiesta! The parade and 5K will take place from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the City of Windcrest City Hall.
- OLLU 5K Walk and Run -Our Lady of the Lake Univerity’s annual Confetti 5K Run/Walk will wind participants through the University’s historic campus before taking on the trails of the newly renovated Lake Elmendorf Park. The event takes place from 7:30-10:30 a.m.
- Texas Corvette Association Car Show - The TCA Car Show attracts more than 350 entries ranging from vintage vehicles to exotics. Admission is free for the event, which takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Main Plaza in Boerne.
- San Antonio Cactus and Xerophyte Show and Sale - Vendors will show off thousands of cacti, succulents, and pieces of pottery for sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Garden Center. Raffle plant drawings will be held every hour.
- Any Baby Can Walk For Autism - Any Baby Can’s Annual Walk for Autism and Superhero 5k is an event for the entire family. This is an opportunity for the community to raise awareness and support families with individuals of all ages diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to noon at Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
- Fiesta Women’s Co-Ed Soccer Tournament - This is the 44th annual Women’s Soccer Association tournament for Fiesta. Spectators have free admission to the tournament, which kicks off at 8 a.m. at the South Texas Area Regional Soccer Complex.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and Country Western. Enjoy food from over 30 delicious food booths. Admission is free.
- El Rey Fido Coronation - This dog-friendly event is carried out in true Fiesta spirit, from folklórico dances to vivid royal canine attire. Costumed pooches are encouraged! The highlight of the day: the presentation of El Rey Fido (the doggie king/queen) and the canine Royal Court. This event takes place starting at 10 a.m. at Hops N Hounds.
- Fiesta Arts Fair - Art lovers from far and wide convene at the Fiesta Arts Fair on the picturesque and historic grounds of Southwest School of Art. Visitors have the opportunity to interact with artists and purchase high-quality contemporary and traditional art and crafts from approximately 110 exhibitors. The fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Fiesta De Los Niños - This is a party for the “Pint-Sized Folks.” Children can enjoy games, STEM activities and rides, all in a safe, alcohol-free environment from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology.
- Fiesta Castle Hills - Fiesta Castle Hills is a celebration that brings the Castle Hills and surrounding communities together in celebration of our cultural heritage and raises funds to support non-profit organizations in and near Castle Hills. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Castle Hills Commons.
- Viva Botanica - Explore 38 acres of nature play fun during this family-friendly Fiesta event that includes hands-on activities, culinary tastings, and music, theater, and dance performances. Viva Botanica takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.
- San Jacinto Victory Celebration - Texans are still celebrating their Independence 186 years after the Battle of San Jacinto. There is no better way to celebrate freedom than to join the Daughters of the Republic of Texas Alamo Heroes Chapter from 10 a.m. to noon at the Alamo.
- Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta - The Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta is the only kayaking event on the San Antonio River open to the public. This community-centric event is designed to bring awareness to the beautiful Mission Reach Ecosystem Restoration and Recreation project on the city’s Southside. This event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at Padre Park.
- Fiesta Festival - Bring chairs for the mini-parade at noon that includes a marching band, Fiesta royalty, San Antonio State Supported Living Center royalty, dancers, cheerleaders, motorcycles and more. The entertainment stage features music and dancing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at San Antonio State Hospital.
- Loteria Para Lideres - Lotería para Líderes with special guest Michael Quintanilla is your opportunity to participate in a timeless Mexican tradition while helping raise funds for the No. 1 youth brand in America. A Fiesta menu and surprise cocktail inspired by Girl Scout Cookies will be served at the event, which takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Estancia del Norte San Antonio.
- Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow - Enjoy the opportunity to view and participate in the American Indian Culture & Traditions of dance and music at an official Native American pow wow. The pow wow promotes tribal traditions, culture and the opportunity for Native People to gather in celebrating their rich heritage with one another. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mission County Park Pavilions.
- Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 11 a.m. to midnight at Alamodome Parking Lot C.
- Fiesta Kings Cup Polo Party - Polo was San Antonio’s 1st professional sport, with many local players in the Polo Hall of Fame. The money raised by the Fiesta Kings Cup goes directly to funding children’s riding lessons and underwrites the San Antonio Polo Club’s high school and Trinity University Polo Teams. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Antonio Polo Club.
- Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival - Chaparral is a country-fied Fiesta celebration combining live country music, country and Americana-themed festival fair, family-friendly activities and games, local artisans and crafters, and cold beers, craft wine, and honky-tonkin’ cocktails. And the best part of Chaparral is that it’s totally free. The event takes place from noon to 11 pm. at Hemisfair.
- Fiesta Oyster Bake - Fiesta Oyster Bake is celebrating its 106th anniversary. This scholarship fundraising music festival features more than 50 bands and entertainment acts and attracts more than 60,000 patrons to raise money for St. Mary’s University student scholarships and university and alumni programs. Oyster Bake takes place from noon-11 p.m. at St. Mary’s University.
- Taste of New Orleans - If you want to experience unique and exquisite New Orleans food in a festive atmosphere, don’t miss this food-centric event. Taste of New Orleans takes place from noon-11 p.m. at Sunken Garden Theatre. The menu will include assorted gumbos, red beans and rice, shrimp creole, etouffee, shrimp kabob, jambalaya, cajun catfish, soft shell crab, crab au gratin, crab rolls, fresh crawfish boil, boudin, alligator, beignets and a host of other tasty treats.
- Piñatas in the Barrio - Pinatas in the Barrio features live entertainment, delicious food and fun for the whole family! Rey Feo will be on hand to crown the Senior Citizen King and Queen of the Barrio. The event takes place from noon to 10 p.m. at Guadalupe Plaza.
- Chanclas Y Cervezas - Chanclas y Cervezas will feature a variety of games and competitions that will put your chancla-throwing, swinging and decorating skills to the test. This family-friendly event will also feature live entertainment, craft and activity stations, food booths and a throne made of chanclas. The event takes place from 5-10 p.m. at the Greenline.
- Investiture at the Alamo - King Antonio, one of the longest-standing Fiesta traditions, is a member of the official royalty who reigns over the merriment of Fiesta. King Antonio is selected each year from the ranks of the Texas Cavaliers, a patriotic and civic organization, and his public investiture takes place in front of the Alamo from 6-7:30 p.m.
- Incognito - This infamous high-energy dance party where you can come “as you aren’t” returns from 8-11 p.m. at URBAN-15. There will be live music, dancing and the feature of the night is the illuminated bicycle parade.
