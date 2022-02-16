Pixar-themed putt-putt course is popping up in downtown San Antonio this spring

Adventure is out there — on a putt-putt course coming to downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Adventure is out there — on a putt-putt course coming to downtown San Antonio.

Pixar Putt, an outdoor putt-putt course dedicated to all things Disney’s Pixar, is temporarily popping up at 125 N. Flores St., near Legacy Park, the Tobin Center announced.

Pixar Putt will be open from April 1-May 15, and tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday. Those subscribed to the Tobin Center can get access to the pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The pop-up, put on by Rockefeller Productions, includes interactive holes inspired by the stories, themes and characters of the films.

Some of the films showcased include “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Wall-E,” and “Inside Out.”

A news release states that the course is for Pixar fans of all ages, and there will even be after-dark sessions for those 18 and up.

Ad

Hours will be 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3-11 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Pixar Putt After Dark will be 7 p.m. and later on Thursday through Saturday.

The last entry for each of the nights will be 90 minutes before closing.

The course allows for social distancing, the release adds.

For more information, click here.

Pixar Putt will be open from April 1-May 15 (Courtesy, Pixar Putt)

Pixar Putt will be open from April 1-May 15 (Courtesy, Pixar Putt)

Pixar Putt will be open from April 1-May 15 (Courtesy, Pixar Putt)

Pixar Putt will be open from April 1-May 15 (Courtesy, Pixar Putt)

Pixar Putt will be open from April 1-May 15 (Courtesy, Pixar Putt)

Pixar Putt will be open from April 1-May 15 (Courtesy, Pixar Putt)

Read also: