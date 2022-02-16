Texas trail takes visitors through an old abandoned zoo

CISCO, Texas – Creepy or curious or maybe a little of both — this nature trail in North Texas is worth the visit.

An abandoned zoo in Cisco, roughly 90 minutes southwest of Fort Worth, has been turned into a scenic hike called the Old Zoo Nature Trail.

According to Texas Monthly, the zoo was built sometime in the 1920s near the bottom of a buttress-style dam and it turns out the animals didn’t like it and it closed soon after.

A deer that was donated to the zoo later died and the zoo’s bear was poisoned but the crime was never solved, Texas Monthly reports.

These issues led to the establishment’s eventual demise — until the spring of 2021 when a nonprofit called Students, Athletics, Families and Education, or SAFE, got permission to overhaul the area.

Volunteers were able to uncover old pathways and benches and built two paths for visitors to hike.

Photos of the Old Zoo Nature Trail were shared to AllTrails.com, a website with more than 300,000 curated trails.

View photos of the trail below:

Old Zoo Nature Trail in Cisco, Texas (AllTrails.com)

Old Zoo Nature Trail is located at County Road 112 in Cisco.