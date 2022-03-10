Fiesta events for April 3: Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off, Day in Old Mexico and Charreada

SAN ANTONIO – April 3 is day four of Fiesta San Antonio 2022. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.
Here's the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on April 3:
*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.
- San Antonio Cactus and Xerophyte Show and Sale - Vendors will show off thousands of cacti, succulents, and pieces of pottery for sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Antonio Garden Center. Raffle plant drawings will be held every hour.
- Fiesta Ole - Enjoy a Mexican-themed Open Market Bazaar where you can purchase artisan crafts, clothing, jewelry, and goods. This event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Security Service Federal Credit Union Corporate Headquarters.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and Country Western. Enjoy food from over 30 delicious food booths. Admission is free.
- Champagne & Diamonds - Participate in the only grito competition during Fiesta while enjoying brunch. There will be entertainment and dancing. This event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mays Family Center.
- Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C.
- A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada - Explore the distinctive culture that upholds the customs and family traditions of Mexican Horsemanship as a way of life. This family event features food vendors, concessions, ballet Folklorico performances, and live mariachi music during the season-opening of Fiesta’s charreada - Mexico’s official sport predating and inspiring, the American Rodeo. This event takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rancho del Charro.
- Taste of New Orleans - If you want to experience unique and exquisite New Orleans food in a festive atmosphere, don’t miss this food-centric event. Taste of New Orleans takes place from noon-10 p.m. at Sunken Garden Theatre. The menu will include assorted gumbos, red beans and rice, shrimp creole, etouffee, shrimp kabob, jambalaya, cajun catfish, soft shell crab, crab au gratin, crab rolls, fresh crawfish boil, boudin, alligator, beignets and a host of other tasty treats.
- Fiesta De La Familia - This is a family-oriented event for all ages. There will be games, rides, live music and food. The event takes place from noon to 7 p.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church.
- Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off - The Chili Queens Chili Cookoff turns 15 years old this year and is celebrated as being San Antonio’s tackiest event. This year the event takes place from 3-8 p.m. at the Bonham Exchange.
- Fit for a Princess Self-Esteem Empowerment Program - Children will learn manners and etiquette while enjoying a tea party. The event culminates in all participants being crowned princesses and takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lambermont Events.
