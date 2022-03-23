On A Stick Festival at San Antonio Zoo gives you four weekends to stuff your face

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting the On A Stick Festival again this year inspired by some of the best festivals in Texas.

You can celebrate the foodie festivities every Saturday and Sunday from April 16-May 8.

There are four menus including Mardi Craw, Croctoberfest, Zoo Fiesta and State Fair.

Mardi Craw will feature foods like king cake, beignets and themed funnel cake with Abita, a Louisiana craft beer, for adults.

Croctoberfest will have bavarian pretzels, cheddar jalapeno sausage on a stick, sausage and kraut and bavarian nuts.

Zoo Fiesta will have corn on a cob with self-serving toppings available for Mexican street corn, in addition to chicken on a stick, paleta and bongo kabobs.

The State Fair menu includes turkey legs, corn dogs, cheese and jalapeno nachos and cotton candy.

Craft beers, draft beers and margaritas will be available as well.

Admission to the On A Stick Festival is included with regular admission tickets. San Antonio Zoo members get free access to the festival.

Standard admission tickets for the zoo are roughly $18 for children ages 3-11 and $22 for anyone ages 12 and up. Children younger than three are free.

