Bird extinct in the wild, born at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – There was a new bundle of joy hatched over the summer at the San Antonio Zoo’s Aviculture Department. This Micronesian Kingfisher chick was welcomed into the world, joining approximately 140 of their species that exist in human care.

Micronesian Kingfishers and are extinct in the wild and are known to be notoriously picky about their partners, but luckily, this San Antonio Zoo couple hit it off right away. Within a month, staff began seeing courtship behaviors, and the pair laid their first egg in June, resulting in this chick.

San Antonio Zoo has a long history participating in conservation programs, working to save birds from extinction. The Micronesian Kingfisher couple can be found in the Hixon Bird House.

