Fiona Gorostiza SA Live Co-Host

Fiona comes to San Antonio from KDFW in Dallas where she was a feature/entertainment reporter and weather anchor. She developed a huge on air and social media following with her “Fun with Fiona” and “Odd Jobs” segments where producers say she was “willing to try just about anything!” Prior to that, she was also a weathercaster at KMIR in Palm Desert, CA, and KCOY in Santa Maria, CA, as well as a feature/entertainment at KVVU in her hometown of Las Vegas, NV. Fiona was born and raised in the Philippines. She sings, dances, has earned a 3rd degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do and holds 4 world titles. Now she brings her infectious and captivating personality to SA Live weekdays at 1 p.m.