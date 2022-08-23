80º

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As seen on SA Live, Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Getting you ready for game day with sweet treats, themed drinks & DIY swag!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
As seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we are scoring touchdowns with sweet treats! chef and owner of Dario’s Bakery, Chef Dario Arellano joins us with themed cupcakes that you can order to support your favorite football team this weekend.

Then, we share DIY game day swag for football season and the upcoming KSAT Pigskin Classic from Amy Latta Creations.

Plus, cheers to your favorite football team winning the game! We have team themed drinks for adults and kids from Artisan Craft Bar + Distillery to help celebrate game day!

Also, we check out the comfort food made from scratch at new restaurant, Kerbey Lane Café!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook