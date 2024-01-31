Victor Wembanyama celebrates French program during surprise visit to school

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama surprised some kids and parents at the International School of San Antonio on Tuesday.

Wembanyama was in attendance as the school was awarded a plaque for LabelFrancÉducation, the school’s elementary French program.

The plaque represents a French immersion program that the school offers to students. The program consists of qualified teachers who are natives of France.

Wembanyama, who grew up in France, presented the plaque alongside Valerie Bararan, Consul General of France in Houston.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg was on hand and received a signed jersey from Wembanyama.

“As a vibrant, cosmopolitan city, we always aim to showcase San Antonio as a multi-cultural, inclusive, and welcoming place that it is,” Nirenberg said.

The International School of San Antonio is a private, international full-time immersion in French, Spanish, and Chinese for children from pre-school through elementary school.

