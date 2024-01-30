66º
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama selected to 2024 Rising Stars game

Wembanyama has become 11th Spurs player in history to be chosen for the Rising Stars game since the event started in 1994

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama brings the ball up against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama will compete in the 2024 Rising Stars game.

Wembanyama is one of the 28 NBA players who earned a spot in the annual showcase.

Wembanyama has become the 11th Spurs player in history to be chosen for the Rising Stars game since the event started in 1994.

In Wembanyama’s 41 games so far this season, he’s led all rookies with 20.6 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game, and an NBA-best 3.12 blocks.

On Jan. 10 against the Detroit Pistons, Wembanyama posted his first-ever triple-double in the NBA with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in only 21 minutes. Only Russell Westbrook has had a triple-double in faster time.

It will be exciting to see Wembanyama compete in his first-ever NBA All-Star Weekend. His guard skills and 7-foot-5-inch stature will make the event well worth the watch.

The Rising Stars Challenge will take place on Feb. 16, beginning at 8 p.m. central time.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

