Spurs’ Cedi Osman drops season-high 20 points in loss to Wizards

Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox II (24) and San Antonio Spurs forward Cedi Osman (16) reach for the loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

SAN ANTONIO – When coming to San Antonio in an offseason trade, Cedi Osman knew there would be a learning curve with understanding that things are done differently under Gregg Popovich.

The 28-year-old Turkish, Macedonian small forward has been finding ways to contribute to the Spurs’ game plan throughout the first 47 games of the season, and on Monday night, he scored a season-high 20 points in a 118-113 loss to the Washington Wizards.

During the postgame press conference, Osman was asked if his approach changed coming off the bench and lifting the team with his 20 points.

“Really nothing different just trying to be myself,” said Osman. “You know trying to get into the game you know obviously Tre (Jones) found me as soon as I get into the game you know but at the end of the day I was trying to do my thing, be aggressive, bring energy on both ends.”

After the loss, Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich sat down to give a statement but didn’t take any questions from the press.

“Well that’s what I call a self-inflicted loss,” said Coach Popovich. “I thought Washington played harder than we did, played smarter, they executed better. We didn’t have enough people playing well or playing smart and we did that to ourselves. So I think it’s a...a tough loss because, for the first time in a while, we looked young. We looked immature, we looked foolish and did not play with each other the way we have been so that’s a disappointment but that’s the way it goes and you move on.”

The Spurs will host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7 p.m.